Bengal poll violence: Congress moves court for compensation for victims

Panchayat poll clashes in West Bengal claimed 39 lives, and state Congress is moving the courts for compensation.

President of the West Bengal state unit of the Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court with a plea for compensation to the victims of violence related to the panchayat polls in the state.

The poll- related violence has taken a toll of 39 lives since the polling dates were announced on June 8, with 20 being the victims of violence on the polling day of July 8.

In the petition filed at the division bench of Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, Chowdhury has appealed that besides compensating the families of the victims, those responsible for the bloodbath should also be identified and strong legal action initiated against them.

The division bench of the Chief Justice has admitted the petition, though the date of the beginning of the full- fledged hearing is yet to be known.

Petitioner Chowdhury has also alleged that the district administration, especially in the most violence- ridden Murshidabad district, did not display even minimum responsibility and humanity in arranging for the shifting of the injured persons to the hospital.

He further claimed that he was filing the plea on behalf of the family members of the dead as well as of those who were injured in violence on the polling day.

On Monday, Chowdhury himself argued in front of the division bench instead of deputing a counsel on his behalf.

"Mainly the lower and middle class people were victims of the poll-related violence on Saturday. They didn't even know whom to approach for remedy. Many injured persons could not be taken to the hospitals. I have appeared here today on behalf of those families. My appeal to the court is that all of them should be provided with assistance and help," argued Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, BJPâ€™s Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition in the state assembly, has also demanded that the state government should provide compensation at the rate of Rs 50 lakh to the families of the dead and Rs 10 lakhs to the injured.