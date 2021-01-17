Belagavi farmers stage protest against farm laws during Amit Shah's visit to state

The farmers demanded a complete rollback of the three farmer-related legislations passed last year.

Farmers in Karnatakaâ€™s Belagavi, on Sunday were detained after they staged a protest outside the MR Nirani Sugar Factory, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting for a function. The farmers, who were protesting against the three controversial farm-related legislations, raised slogans against Amit Shah and demanded that the new laws be rolled back.

A group of farmers began protesting outside Channamma Circle in Belagavi in the early hours of Sunday, shouting slogans such â€˜The anti-farmer legislation must be withdrawn.â€™ The protest continued as farmers began gathering outside the factory and sat down to shout slogans. At around 12.45 pm, when Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Belagavi and were to reach MLA Murugesh Niraniâ€™s factory, the security personnel who were deployed for the protest detained the farmers.

Several farmers refused to get up and were dragged away by the police personnel. Amit Shah is visiting the factory and also the family members of deceased Belagavi Parliamentarian Suresh Anagadi later on Sunday. Belagavi police said that the protesters had to be dispersed as the convoys of Yediyurappa and Amit Shah had to pass after the ceremony.

Watch: Farmers protesting during Amit Shah's visit in Belagavi detained by police

Farmers in Karnataka and those across the country have been protesting against the three controversial legislations since last year. The three legislations include The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Farmersâ€™ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

The Supreme Court last week issued an interim stay against the implementation of these legislations. The Supreme Court also appointed a committee to help negotiate talks between the protesting farmers and the Union government. Farmers had refused to engage with the committee members, alleging that they were pro-government and have demanded that an independent committee look into the matter.