Belagavi border row: Pro-Kannada groups burn effigy of Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

The decades-long border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra was reignited on Sunday after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a controversial statement, leading to protests in Karnataka, and denouncements from political leaders. Pro-Kannada groups on Monday launched protests in Belagavi and Bengaluru after Uddhav Thackeray declared that his government is “working towards” incorporating Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka, into Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray’s statement also drew the ire of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other leaders in the state, who accused him of “planting the seeds of hatred” among people living in the border areas.

What Maharashtra’s leaders said

“Bringing back all the Marathi-speaking and culturally Maharashtrian areas that have been occupied by Karnataka back into Maharashtra is the only tribute to those who have attained martyrdom in the border dispute fight. We are united and committed to this cause. We bow down to the martyrs with this promise," the Maharashtra CMO tweeted.

The border dispute between the two states over the district of Belagavi is not new, reappearing every few years. On Monday, Maharashtra Minister for Urban Development and Public Works, Eknath Shinde said that Marathi-speaking regions were “unjustly snatched from Maharashtra” in 1956 when states were reorganised based on languages in India.

“In 1956, several Marathi-majority regions were snatched away unjustly from Maharashtra and ever since the fight has been going on to include them into our state. Every year on January 17, we celebrate Martyrs Day to commemorate those who fought for this cause and died. We will continue to fight for it,” Eknath Shinde said.

Protests in Karnataka

Angered by the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s statement, pro-Kannada groups gathered at Channamma Circle in Belagavi City and launched a protest against Uddhav Thackeray’s remark. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike held up an effigy of Uddhav Thackeray on a deathbed and paraded it across the streets while shouting, “We will fight till the end.”

The protesters who gathered at Channamma Circle laid down the effigy and placed photographs of Uddhav Thackeray on it. Several protesters began beating the effigy with slippers while shouting, “We will stand united.” They later set fire to his photographs.

Soon after Shinde’s statement, Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha chief Vatal Nagaraj held a protest in Bengaluru’s Mysuru Bank Circle against Uddhav Thackeray’s statement. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Chief Praveen Shetty too held a press conference and condemned the statements from the leaders from Maharashtra.

“Kannadigas will not fold their hands and sit quietly. It is not possible for any fool to occupy even an inch of our land. Kannadigas are strong in Karnataka so set your dreams aside. If you even attempt to overtake three of our districts, you will witness the bloodshed of thousands of Marathis,” Praveen Shetty said.

Yediyurappa, opposition leaders unite against Uddhav Thackeray

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday condemned Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray’s statement.

“Maharashtra CM stating that Marathi-speaking regions in Kannada must be included in Maharashtra, is just a display of outrage. This is a stance that is contrary to the principles on which the Union of India was formed. The Mahajan Commission report stands final,” Karnataka Chief Minister BS said in a tweet.

Yediyurappa lashed out against Uddhav Thackeray and said that his “misplaced talk of regionalism and linguistic identity,” whilst referring to the issue of reorganisation of the two states. Yediyurappa called Uddhav Thackeray’s statement “detrimental to the unity of India. “I strongly condemn his statement about reorganising the two states. Marathi-speaking people and Kannadigas have peacefully coexisted in the border areas of both Karnataka and Maharashtra,” BS Yediyurappa said.

'ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಉದ್ಧವ್ ಠಾಕ್ರೆ ಅವರು ಮರಾಠಿ ಭಾಷೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳನ್ನು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಸೇರಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳುವ ಮಾತನಾಡಿರುವುದು ಅವರ ಉದ್ಧಟತನದ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನವಾಗಿದೆ. ಇದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ತತ್ವದ ವಿರುದ್ಧವಾದ ನಿಲುವು. ಮಹಾಜನ್ ವರದಿಯೇ ಅಂತಿಮ ಎಂಬುದು ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಬಲ್ಲ ಸತ್ಯ. (1/3) — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 18, 2021

In 1966, the Mahajan Commission headed by former Chief Justice Merh Singh Mahajan was set up to look into the border dispute between the erstwhile Bombay and Mysore states. In August 1967, the Commission submitted its report and recommended that 264 villages be transferred to Maharashtra (which formed in 1960) and that Belgaum and 247 villages remain with Karnataka.

Former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too condemned Uddhav Thackeray’s statement. This, despite the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP’s ruling alliance in Maharashtra. Siddaramaiah said that protecting “Karnataka’s interests” is the primary responsibility of state leaders.

“Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister. We will never compromise or politicize on matters related to land-water-language of Karnataka. Protecting our state is our responsibility,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue.



Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided.



You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister.@OfficeofUT#ಬೆಳಗಾವಿನಮ್ಮದು

2/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 18, 2021

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy called Uddhav Thackeray’s statement “traitorous”. “Uddhav Thackeray is now trying to instil hatred among people in the border areas. This is traitorous and is condemnable,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy accused Uddhav Thackeray of trying to plant the “seeds of hatred” among the Marathi-speaking people who reside in Karnataka. He also said that Belgavi has been an integral part of Karnataka and that “vested interests” within the state, who are supporting the Maharashtra Ekikarna Samiti, had led to the current situation, where leaders of states have begun claiming parts of Karnataka’s land.

“If Maharashtra Ekikarna Samiti was not allowed to bring down the Karnataka flag so many years ago and if MES was not encouraged, we would not have seen this day. The Mahajan Commission report is final. Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka and in order to reiterate this, during my time as CM in 2006, we decided to build the Suvarna Soudha and also began holding Assembly sessions there. There is no need to stir the pot of an issue that has been settled,” Kumaraswamy said.