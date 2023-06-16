‘Being dropped from games frequently traumatised me’: Bowler R Ashwin

In an interview with Indian Express's Venkata Krishna B, renowned Indian bowler R Ashwin shared his regret in pursuing a career as a bowler instead of a batsman. This revelation follows his recent exclusion from the World Test Championship (WTC), where India suffered a defeat against Australia. Ashwin also candidly discussed the sense of isolation he experienced throughout his profession and expressed that his teammates were more like colleagues than friends.

Reflecting on his motivation to become a cricketer, particularly a bowler, Ashwin revealed to the Indian Express that while watching a match between India and Sri Lanka, he noticed the subpar quality of the bowling and believed he could perform better. Ashwin stated, "I used to think that one day I must become a bowler. Can't I surpass the current bowlers? It sounds childish, but that's how my journey as an off-spinner began." However, Ashwin mentioned that his decision to become a bowler is something he will regret upon retiring.

Addressing his exclusion from the WTC, Ashwin considered it a temporary setback and something he has encountered before. He remarked, "I will move on because I have experienced such situations in the past. When someone knocks you down, you tend to react instinctively."

Ashwin also disclosed how he limited his own leadership opportunities and how his dedication to the sport was often misconstrued as "overthinking." He shared, "Many people labelled me as an overthinker. This perception was created to work against me. But when someone knows they will only play two games, it can be traumatic, leading to overthinking. After all, it is my profession."

Furthermore, Ashwin expressed how being frequently dropped from games had a detrimental impact on him mentally, but he emphasised that he is now more at ease. Discussing the lack of camaraderie among teammates, the cricketer remarked, "Once upon a time, teammates used to be friends. Now, they are colleagues. Everyone is focused on their own progress, striving to outshine the person beside them. There is no longer the time to connect with teammates and inquire about their well-being."