â€˜Behave responsiblyâ€™: TN CM slams MK Stalin for remarks on stateâ€™s COVID-19 response

The Chief Minister was responding to MK Stalinâ€™s comments on how the state needs to test more people and focus on their recovery and rehabilitation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told MK Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition, to â€˜behave responsibly,â€™ as a war of words broke out between the two leaders over the Chief Ministerâ€™s remarks. The Chief Minister had, on Thursday, said that the number of new coronavirus cases will come down to zero in a few days and demanded expeditious steps to procure equipment, as well as carry out rapid testing besides measures for treatment, relief and rehabilitation.

Speaking to the media at Salem, Edappadi K Palaniswami asserted that the government was toeing the guidelines of public health and medical experts to tackle COVID-19 and wondered what advice the DMK could offer in the matter.

"We are fighting against COVID-19 vigorously. The entire government machinery is working against the contagion. Leader of opposition (Stalin) should behave responsibly," Palaniswami said, adding this was not the time for nitpicking but one to save lives.

Earlier, the Dravidian party chief called Palaniswami's remark related to the manner in which coronavirus spread in Tamil Nadu a â€˜jokeâ€™, and wanted the Chief Minister to stop uttering such comments and sought measures to end the spread of the contagion.

Stalin said, "...it is a rare discovery on class discrimination, he should stop uttering such jokes and instead take steps to stop spread of coronavirus."

The Chief Ministerâ€™s remarks that coronavirus was a disease of the rich and was imported by those who had travelled abroad and returned to Tamil Nadu had sparked criticism from Stalin.

Referring to Palaniswami's remark on Thursday that the government hoped that new cases will soon be zero in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said one does not know whether to â€˜laugh or cry.â€™

Palaniswami had also said that the state was in the second stage of the spread, known as local transmission. He noted that Thursday's new number of cases at 25 was lower than numbers in preceding days, which showed that the state had managed to contain the spread. The Chief Minister had hoped the number of fresh cases would soon touch zero as the rate of people getting cured was also increasing.

Citing statistics related to samples tested and results awaited, Stalin in a statement wanted to know from the government what percentage the tested people constituted when the population of Tamil Nadu was taken into account. He wanted more people tested as part of efforts to curb the spread of contagion.

According to a bulletin on Thursday, as many as 26,005 samples have been tested and 1,267 people have so far turned positive. As per census data of 2011, the state has a population of 7.21 crore.

The DMK chief alleged that despite his party and others telling the government to buy testing kits and speed up testing at a massive pace, it was not heeded.

Stalin said rather than spending time in replying to him, the Chief Minister should take steps to expeditiously procure requisite medical equipment, testing kits and go in for rapid testing and ensure appropriate treatment to the infected besides relief and rehabilitation to the affected people.

To a question that included DMK holding a meeting in Chennai on Thursday on COVID-19 to offer consultations to the government, Palaniswami wondered what advice the DMK or other parties could offer.

"What advice could they give? Tell me, are they doctors? The advice is given by medical experts and only if we follow their advice the spread of the contagion can be stopped. What politicians can say on this issue," the Chief Minister asked.

The guidelines of a panel of medical experts, Union Health Ministry, and the World Health Organisation were being followed, Palaniswami said and wanted to know what was wrong in the government's approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an issue involving public health and medical experts and the government is following their guidelines fully," he added.

Avoiding naming the DMK explicitly, he said "they want to project themselves and try to politicise the issue, it will not happen."

Asserting that tackling the COVID-19 situation was the prime task on hand, Palaniswami said the government would not go into the Opposition's claims on the issue.

"We are not going to bother about it, there is no need to reply to him (Stalin). People's lives are important. There is nothing to politicise here," he said and appealed to the Opposition parties to extend cooperation to the government and stand with the affected people.