Bear caught in Andhra dies on the way to Vizag zoo

Forest officials succeeded in catching the bear, which had killed one person and injured six others, after sedating it by firing a tranquilliser shot.

news Man-Animal conflict

A bear, which was caught by forest officials in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Tuesday, June 22, died while being shifted to the Visakhapatnam Zoo. The forest department caught the bear which had killed one person and injured six others during the last two days. Forest officials succeeded in catching the bear after sedating it by firing a tranquilliser shot at Kidisingi village under the Vajrapukotturu mandal.

However, while being transported to Visakhapatnam Zoo in a cage, the animal died, an official said. The department has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of death. Veterinarians will find out if the bear died of any injury or due to sedation.

Earlier, people in the village heaved a sigh of relief after a team of forest officials succeeded in catching the bear. The operation was launched on Monday after six people were injured in an attack by the wild animal, which was believed to have strayed into human habitation in search of food and water.

On Sunday, a man was killed by the bear near a cashew orchard. K. Kodanda Rao (72) died while undergoing treatment. The animal also killed two cows on Monday. The condition of four of those injured in Monday's attack is stated to be critical. They have been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Srikakulam.

An ex-army man, Pothanapalli Tulasi Rao, and his brother Purushottam, who is currently serving in the Indian Army, rushed to the village and tackled the bear while rescuing four people who were injured in the attack. The four men were injured when they came to save a farmer who was attacked by the bear.