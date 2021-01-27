'Be independent financially and psychologically': Rahul tells girls students at Wandoor

The Congress leader and MP of Wayanad is on a two day visit to poll-bound Kerala.

news Politics

On a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged girl students to be independent, especially financially and psychologically. He was visiting a school in Malappuram's Wandoor, where he had the interaction with the girl students.

"The most important thing for you is your independence. That you are not dependent and you have to be able to try and survive on your own...that will include financial and psychological independence," Gandhi, who arrived here today, said interacting with students of the government girls higher secondary vocational school here. Society does not like girls and women to be independent, the congress leader said.

"So you have an added responsibility of becoming independent and helping other sisters to become so," he said, adding that humility and respect for others would help them in good stead.

He said there will be opportunities and disadvantages in life and it was essential that one makes use of the advantages which come their way.

Rahul visited Wandoor in Malappuram to inaugurate a new building of the Government Girls Vocational Higher Secondary School. He will also inaugurate five school buses sanctioned from AP Anil Kumar MLA's fund for different schools.

As youngsters, he said the students should open the doors of knowledge around them.

Senior congress leaders Oommen Chandy, heading a 10-member state election panel constituted by the AICC, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president, Mullapally Ramachandran and leaders of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner of the UDF, among others, received him at Karipur airport. Rahul Gandhi later also spoke at the UDF convention at Thana in Mampad, where he handed over ventilators he had sanctioned from the MPLADS (Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund to the government district hospital in Nilambur. He also inaugurated the ABG Machine, Multi-Parameter Monitor, ICU coat, Portable Ventilator and ICU Ventilator which was procured using his MPLADS fund.

Shri @RahulGandhi inaugurates an ABG Machine, Multi-Parameter Monitor, ICU coat, Portable Ventilator and ICU Ventilator at District Hospital Nilambur bought with the help of his MPLADS Fund. pic.twitter.com/ucZbnhO8G3 â€” Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2021

He will also attend a UDF meet at Nilambur before visiting Areekode.

Assembly elections in Kerala are likely in April-May.