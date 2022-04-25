Be cautious of attempts to divide Tamils on caste, religion: CM Stalin

"We should remain united as Tamils," the Chief Minister said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday, April 24, warned of attempts to divide the Tamil race on the basis of caste and religion, but said, "we should remain united as Tamils." While religion and related things were matters of personal choice, "we all should be one as Tamils," he said at an Iftaar function in Chennai.

"Some people are trying to divide the Tamil race in the name of caste and religion. They believe only by doing so, they can end the Tamil race. By dividing us, they are attempting to thwart our growth. The Tamil community should not fall prey to that. It should understand the conspiracy behind such an effort," the Chief Minister said.

Only all-round peace can lead to all kinds of progress and his government has ensured a conducive atmosphere for such a growth in 11 months of coming to power, he said. "That is why I keep insisting, the all-inclusive Dravidian model is moving Tamil Nadu to the first position among the best states," the DMK chief said. He listed out the various welfare initiatives meant for muslims in the state in the past one year. On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he recalled that he had piloted a resolution against it in the State Assembly (last year), calling for it to be repealed.

Earlier in the day, Stalin had asserted that his government will not discriminate against local bodies that are headed by opposition parties. Addressing a grama sabha meeting at Sengadu village near Sri Perumbadur to mark the National Panchayat Raj day, he said that the people under local bodies will get all due facilities, irrespective of who heads them.

Stalin said that in the recent urban and rural local body polls in nine districts, the DMK-led alliance had come to power in 90 to 95% of seats. He, however, said that the government would not leave out the other five percent, ruled by the opposition parties, as irrespective of the party in power, the state government would provide all assistance required including basic facilities, ration shops, etc to all the local bodies without any bias.

He said that he would not merely make announcements for various schemes and assured people that he would review the status of implementation of these, not only by letters or by phone but would direct inspections.