The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has triggered a controversy after seeking permission from the Supreme Court to change rules in order to extend the tenures of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, a report in The Wire has said.

According to Clause 6.4 of the BCCI's constitution: “An office-bearer who has held any post for two consecutive terms either in a state association or in the BCCI (or in a combination of both) shall not be eligible to contest any further election without completing a cooling-off period of three years.”

Jay Shah is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, who on October 19, 2019 assumed the role of secretary of BCCI. Before he was appointed as the Secretary of BCCI, he served as the Joint Secretary of The Gujarat Cricket Board. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly, who was recently elected President of BCCI, has also served as the President of West Bengal Cricket Association. Clause 6.4 prevents the two from resuming their roles as it states that a person cannot be elected for a third stint without a cooling period of three years.

In its petition to the SC, the BCCI has reportedly cited ‘national interest’ for seeking the extension. BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal’s petition in the Supreme Court argues that it is against national interest if a rule stops a person “with rich and varied experience” from working for public interest.

The petition, which is scheduled to be heard on August 17, states that: “…Any provision which has a direct and indirect effect of restricting a person with rich and varied experience whereby they have acquired and strengthened the organising capacity, finance generating capacity and administrative skills will be to the detriment of the game of the cricket and would, therefore, necessarily be against ‘public interest’ and ‘national interest’ as our teams play against teams of all cricket playing countries. ”

Asked for a comment on the BCCI’s move to have the cooling-off period for top officeholders waiver, Justice Lodha, who had written recommendations for reforms in the BCCI, told The Wire, “I don’t feel like giving any statement on BCCI as I feel it is demeaning to speak on BCCI’s functioning.”