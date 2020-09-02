BCCI ropes in Bengaluru-based CRED as a partner for IPL 2020

The company has also announced various offers for its customers during the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced CRED, a Bangalore based credit card bill payment company as an official partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CRED has signed a three-year deal with BCCI which will begin with the upcoming season of the IPL, which is scheduled to be held in the United Aran Emirates (UAE) from September 19.

In a release, the company said that people who pay their credit card bills through CRED during ‘CRED Power Play - the Most Rewarding Overs’ will win “assured cash-back” with one person standing a chance of winning 100% cashback on their credit card bill payment.

At the end of every game, CRED will reward the ‘Payer of the Match’ where the 100th or the highest bill-payer during each match will win Rs 1,00,000 in prize money, which will be awarded in a special video conference ceremony and showcased on a ‘virtual fan box’ at the stadium, the release said.

“As much as cricket is about discipline and strategy, it’s also a rewarding experience for players and viewers. By making credit card bill payments equally delightful, we are incentivizing every credit card-holder watching the matches to make digital payments, clear debt and improve their credit scores. CRED is partnering with hundreds of brands in lining up never-seen-before rewards, so the celebration continues on the CRED app,” said Kunal Shah, the founder and CEO of CRED.

Brijesh Patel, the Chairman of IPL said,"We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the top sporting events not just in India, but the world, and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey.”

Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President congratulated the board for securing the deal ‘in spite of tough markets’ on Twitter.

The 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to be held in March, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to begin from September 19. The BCCI had earlier announced that Dream11, a fantasy gaming platform will be replacing VIVO, a China-based mobile company as the title sponsor for this year's tournament. It had also roped in Unacademy, an edu-tech firm, as an official partner for three seasons of the IPL.