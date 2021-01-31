BCCI President Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised on January 27 for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.

The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

"Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life," a senior doctor of the private hospital, where he was admitted, said.

The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

On Wednesday, he was hospitalised for the second time in the past month. The BCCI president was in intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday night following the angioplasty, which was conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta. His condition was reported to be stable on Saturday and he was scheduled to be discharged early on Sunday.

Sourav Ganguly was elevated to the role of BCCI President in October 2019, four years after he was made President of the Cricket Association of Bengal in 2015. He was awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours in India, in 2004.