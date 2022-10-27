BCCI announces equal pay for male and female cricket players: What this entails

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development.

news Cricket

In a landmark decision, the BCCI on Thursday, October 27 announced equal match fees for its centrally-contracted female and male players in a bid to tackle gender discrimination. BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development. "I'm pleased to announce @BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket," Shah tweeted.

As per the newly introduced system, the Indian women's cricketers will now receive Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I, the same as their male counterparts. "The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support," Shah added.

These amounts are substantially higher than the Rs 1 lakh that India's women cricketers currently earn for an ODI or T20I appearance, and Rs 4 lakh for a Test match. Reacting to the announcement, former Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj lauded it as a historic decision. “This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today,” she tweeted.

This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today. https://t.co/xOwWAwsxfz October 27, 2022

The Indian women's cricket team recently won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh, beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets. In the last Annual General Meeting (AGM), the BCCI also announced the first-ever women's IPL that is scheduled to take place in 2023.

Earlier this year, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) had struck a deal with the country's players' association, which enabled the women cricketers to earn as much as the male players, while Cricket Australia (CA) is also working to do away with gender disparity.