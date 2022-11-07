Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) intends to send headmasters and principals of schools with 100 percent results in SSLC and PU exams on trips to Singapore and Kashmir in an effort to incentivise teachers and hence enhance the quality of education. Ram Prasat Manohar, Special Commissioner of the BBMP's Education Department, recently introduced the scheme as he unveiled APJ Abdul Kalam Dream School project on Wednesday, November 2.
Stating that the scheme will be taken up under Corporate Social Responsibility in 164 schools and colleges, he said that “If students get 100 percent, they too will be sent on the trip. Once the chief commissioner has signed the paperwork, the Palike will determine the details. The commitment would be maintained, whether or not I remain in this position.” The officer claimed that a similar methodology was used in Ballari, where almost 70 to 80 schools reported results of 100 percent.
With the assistance of on-governmental organisations (NGO), BBMP started 10 tuition centres in September for kids from low-income families throughout the city under the name "Vidyarthi Belaku Adhyayana Kendra," where teachers will assist kids with their academics, develop their learning abilities, and assist them with their homework. According to a report in The Hindu, BBMP will prepare a detailed project soon and would be submitted to BBMP Commissioner for approval.