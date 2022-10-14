BBMP sets October 31 deadline to complete key ongoing projects

The decision comes in the light of the upcoming festival season and the Global Investors Meet set to be hosted in Bengaluru, a press release by BBMP said.

news Civic issues

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set October 31 as the deadline to complete work on a few key ongoing projects in the city. The decision came after BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath reviewed the works of the BBMP project division on Friday, October 14. “In view of the upcoming festival season and the Global Investors Meet happening in the city, we have identified some key ongoing projects which shall be expedited and completed on or before October 31, 2022,” read the press release.

According to the press release, the work from Shivananda Circle to Race Course Junction Flyover is expected to be completed by October 23. The Shivananda Circle flyover was partially opened to the public in August. However, following complaints from commuters, civic authorities closed it in September.

The ongoing work at Mohan Kumar Road from Mathikere Main Road junction to the Railway Parallel Road junction is proposed to be completed by October 31. Apart from that, the Intermediate Ring Road from Domlur flyover to Ejipura and N R Road Tender SURE (specifications for urban roads execution) is bound to be completed by October 31, according to the chief engineer (projects) of BBMP.

Earlier on October 9, a portion of the service road on Bengaluru's Kundalahalli underpass had collapsed, merely four months after its inauguration. A video of the road collapse had gone viral on social media platforms.

Read: Bengaluru’s new Kundalahalli underpass road caves in four months after inauguration