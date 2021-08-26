BBMP sets deadline for all commercial establishments to vaccinate employees

The new BBMP order is an attempt to contain virus transmission and prevent any surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru.

news Coronavirus

The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced August 31 as the deadline for all commercial establishments, industries, hotels, restaurants, and offices to vaccinate their employees. The order has made it imperative for all the above-mentioned establishments to ensure all their employees are vaccinated with at least one dose before August 31. BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta took to Twitter to share the new order. The new BBMP order is an attempt to contain the virus transmission and to prevent any surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Earlier, due to the lower number of daily COVID-19 cases, the government had allowed commercial establishments to resume business.

The newly released order mentions that all establishments should ensure that the employer should bear the cost of vaccinating employees. The order reads, “..The employer shall ensure 100% vaccination of their working staff either at Government/BBMP vaccination centres or at private hospitals at the employer’s cost. At least one dose of vaccination shall be complied with for employees by 31.08.2021. All such employees shall maintain proof of their vaccination status at their workplace and shall produce the same as when required.”

The order also clearly mentions that from September 1, BBMP marshalls and health officials will be authorised to enter any such premises during working hours to check for compliance. Those found violating the order will be liable for a penalty and will be punishable under the Epidemics Act, 1897.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of the COVID-19 Expert Committee in Karnataka, stated on Wednesday that it is difficult to say how the third wave of COVID-19 will affect the state and when it will come. "Let's pray COVID-19 third wave does not enter Karnataka," he stated. He was speaking at an event where Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched a Volvo Vaccine Bus.

"The committee has submitted its report to the government on a COVID-19 third wave. It is expected that the third wave might affect the state in October. We should pray that it should not come. However, it is coming," he said.

Answering a question on the opening of schools for classes 1 to 8, he said that the government is in consultation with the expert committee and will open the schools in a phased manner. "This is the right way of doing things. The government is doing it in the right way," he underlined. He said people cannot gather even for a religious function. They have to take responsibility. If they are not taking responsibility, no vaccine will work.

READ: Hyderabad’s Indira Park denies entry to unmarried couples, sparks outrage