The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Friday that a road in Vinayak Nagar in the Jagajeevanram Nagar (JJR Nagar) ward in the city was sealed down after a person who was arrested for a crime from the area tested positive.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar confirmed the development after visiting the 2nd Cross Road in Vinayak Nagar along with Special Commissioner M Lokesh and Special Officer Hephsiba R Korlapati, who is in charge of the BBMP’s war room.

"A road in Vinayaka Nagar, JJ Nagar Ward 136, has been sealed down after an arrested person tested positive. Visited the area along with Special Commissioner M Lokesh and Special Officer, War Room and cautioned elderly, pregnant and those with co-morbidities to remain indoors," BH Anil Kumar said in a social media post.

Workers set up barricades at the Entry/Exit point in Nagawara, Ward 23 today, which has been declared a containment zone.



ನಾಗವಾರ ವಾರ್ಡ್ 23ಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರವೇಶಿಸುವ/ನಿರ್ಗಮಿಸುವ ಸ್ಥಳಗಳನ್ನು ಬ್ಯಾರಿಕೇಡ್ ಗಳಿಂದ ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣವಾಗಿ ಮುಚ್ಚಲಾಗಿದೆ. #ಬಿಬಿಎಂಪಿ ಯು ಈ ಪ್ರದೇಶವನ್ನು ಕಂಟೈನ್ಮೆಂಟ್ ವಲಯವೆಂದು ಘೋಷಿಸಿದೆ. pic.twitter.com/djNWgFwBGT — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) May 21, 2020

The decision to seal off the area in JJR Nagar was taken after two accused persons arrested and jailed at Hebbagodi police station tested positive for the virus. One of the accused persons is a 28-year-old man from Padarayanapura, a ward close to JJR Nagar in southwestern Bengaluru where 61 cases have been reported.

Staff members in the police station, who were present when the arrest was made, have been quarantined since the test results returned positive. The accused members were arrested after a complaint on May 16 for an alleged theft of steel and raw material.

With the addition of the road in Vinayak Nagar, it takes the number of containment zones in the city to 21. Places like Hongasandra, Shivajinagar, Mangammanapalya and Padarayanapura were earlier named as containment zones after cases were reported from there.

The BBMP also sealed off containment zones in Nagawara and Jnana Bharati late on Thursday evening. Barricades have been put up at the entry and exit points, and the residents have been informed about the precautions.

Instead of a lockdown of the entire city, officials are focusing on a strategy of sealing off areas with active cases, and are then tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons.

There are a total of 260 cases reported in Bengaluru Urban district, of which 126 are active cases. It is the district with the highest number of cases reported in the state and the highest number of deaths -9 The total number of cases reported in the state is 1710.