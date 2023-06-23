BBMP says it is ready to face any situation that will arise during monsoon

As Bengaluru is bracing for the monsoon, authorities are working to ensure that the city is not flooded like last year. Heavy rains last September had wreaked havoc in the city and the image of the city had taken a beating at the global level. Although measures have been taken to remove blockages and encroachments, it is learned that measures are not enough to avoid a repeat of last year's situation.

The newly elected Congress government has asked Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to be prepared for any eventualities. "The civic body's machinery has been galvanised to face any situation arising due to monsoon," BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said.

Elaborate and meticulous preparation have been put in place following the directions of the Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. All zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers, and executive engineers, along with the forest wing, have been asked to be on alert and constantly monitor the situation. Sources in BBMP told IANS that it has been decided to run control rooms 24X7 from zonal level to sub-divisional level. Equipment, vehicles, and other paraphernalia are being kept in the state of war readiness.

Pertinently, days after the Congress government's swearing-in, heavy rains lashed the city claiming the life of a young Infosys techie, Bhanurekha. She died after her car was inundated in an underpass. Following the incident, it was decided to close down the underpasses whenever the city witnesses heavy rains.

In the first week of September 2022, the city received the highest rainfall in a single day in the last 38 years. The city witnessed massive rainfall, inundating IT campuses and posh localities. Images of knee to waist-deep water on arterial roads, and tractors and JCBs moving IT employees and CEOs went viral, exposing the crumbling infrastructure of the city.

Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B-PAC) civic leader SR Raghavendra told IANS that Bengaluru is "not prepared to face the monsoon this time" as well. "There is no coordination between civic agencies in the city. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) do not have any coordination between them," he said.

"Bengaluru city is witnessing development but the government cannot bring changes overnight. It is a shame on the Bengaluru administration machinery that a techie had to die in an underpass while everyone watched," Raghavendra said.