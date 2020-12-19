BBMP’s double standards: No money for JB Nagar Rd repair but whitetopping 100 ft Rd

The JB Nagar Main road has been in a state of mess for over six months and the road has become a nightmare for motorists.

news Civic Issues

The roads in Jeevan Bima Nagar have been in a dilapidated condition for over six months now. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) dug up the road in March and have not amended it since then. While the lack of funds is cited as the reason for inaction, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is spending Rs 28 crore for whitetopping the 100ft road.

When asked about the condition of the road, Mina Prabhu, a resident, said, “The roads in the locality were dug even before the pandemic-induced lockdown began and have been in a broken state since. The officials worked over some patches and have left the work incomplete.”

She further added that the roads within the locality have been in a similar condition and have become a menace for the residents and is a nightmare for motorists. The concerned residents have no inkling as to when the roads will be restored.

The BBMP official while speaking to TNM cited the lack of financial resources as the cause for the pending work. “The Karnataka High Court has directed that any agency that will dig up the road will have to pay road cutting costs and restore it. Once these regulations fall in place, we won’t face similar issues,” they added.

Concurrently, the BBMP is spending Rs 28 crore public funds for one project: whitetopping Indiranagar’s 100-feet road which is currently in a reasonable condition. The decision of BBMP was not welcomed by the residents and members of a civic group I Change Indiranagar. They met the BBMP officials and submitted their requests pertaining to holding a public consultation. They dubbed the project as a “waste of public funds” and added that the funds could have been directed in the creation of pedestrian-friendly footpaths for the stretch and reparation of the roads instead.