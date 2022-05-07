BBMP-run health centres to come under state health department

The move is aimed at streamlining healthcare services across the state, Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

news Health

The Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) currently under the Bengaluru civic agency's control will be taken over by the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which had financial and administrative control over these health centres, will now be moved to the supervision of the health department, a statement from the health department said.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar, a medical doctor, said that the move was aimed at revamping the healthcare in Bengaluru and streamline health services in the state. "As per the order issued by the state government on Friday, a total of 51 health centres will be taken over by the health department. The 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and two CHCs will now come under the purview of the health and family welfare department," the statement said.

The staff recruited by BBMP and equipment procured by it will also be transferred to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Sudhakar, in the statement, said the public healthcare services provided by the government should be similar across all facilities be it in UPHCs or CHCs.

"Whether it is an urban or rural area, people should get quality healthcare services across the state. The move to bring back health centres under BBMP to the purview of the Health Department will help us to integrate the health programmes of Centre and state government and ensure effective implementation," Sudhakar said.

The decision will also enable better management of PHCs and streamlining of administrative issues leading to improved service to citizens, especially the urban poor, he added.