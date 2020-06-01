BBMP official who was in contact with Padarayanapura corporator tests positive

A BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) official on Monday tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19 after he came in contact with Imran Pasha, the JD(S) corporator of Padarayanapura ward. The corporator was confirmed to have contracted the infection on Friday.

This development incidentally comes a day after an FIR (First Information Report) was registered against Pasha for violating physical distancing norms and other related offences.

The officer had reportedly come in contact with Pasha on Friday the same evening when he was informed that he had tested positive, sources said.



BBMP Chief Health Officer Dr Vijayendra told TNM that this officer who was on deputation in the BBMP was one of the three officers who were in quarantine.

He confirmed many of Pashaâ€™s other contacts including Chamrajpet MLA and former minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan have already tested negative.

Sources further said that the education department building has been shut down and fumigation, sanitisation measures are being undertaken. Further health department officials are also being scrutinised for symptoms.

As reported on Sunday, Pasha was booked by Jagajeevanram Nagar police after a complaint was filed against him by the BBMP health department officials for not cooperating.

BBMP West Health Officer Dr Manoranjan Hegde had told TNM that Pasha was asked to be admitted on Friday night itself but he was not cooperating with officials. He had further made officials wait when they brought an ambulance to take him to designated COVID-19 hospital on Saturday. Even while getting on to the ambulance he had greeted and waved at his supporters. A video of the same had gone viral over social media platforms on Sunday attracting scathing criticism.

Pasha was booked for negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, disobedience of quarantine rule and provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority Act.

It may be recalled that the ward had become the centre of news after violence broke out when a section of the residentsâ€”- contacts of already infected patients did not want to be taken to an institutional quarantine facility.

At that time, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ward was 11 including four tablighi jamaat attendees. Presently till Monday morning the ward has 67 cases (25 active cases) including five persons who were arrested for the violence.