BBMP launches serosurvey in Bengaluru to detect COVID-19 spread

A list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP has been prepared and accordingly, the survey will be completed within a week.

news Coronavirus

A serosurvey is being conducted in Bengaluru to understand COVID-19 infection resistance and severity. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launched the serosurvey at the Ulsoor Referral Hospital on Wednesday. The survey is to be conducted in the municipal corporation limits. The survey will be conducted among 2,000 people, out of which 30% will be under 18 years of age, 50% will be above 18 years and 20% above 45 years. In the survey, blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected to determine the amount of antibodies present.

The blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through the door-to-door survey conducted by the BBMP's Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, and laboratory technicians. The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while the swab will undergo an RT-PCR test. The survey process will be carried out by primary healthcare centre teams in the city while coordinating with infectious diseases experts, and health officers of the zones.

A list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP has been prepared and accordingly, the survey will be completed within a week. The survey will show how many people have been infected, how many have not been infected, and how many have antibodies. Based on this survey, rules will be laid out to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in the near future.

Bengaluru reported 411 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, August 4, taking the total number of active cases to 8,705. However, recoveries still outnumbered new cases at 688. The total number of deaths according to a BBMP bulletin was four.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded a total of 1,769 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the state to 24,305. A total of 30 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state, according to the bulletin by the Karnataka government.