BBMP engineer’s salary could be stopped if encroachments not removed: Karnataka HC

The court was hearing a PIL filed by four persons regarding the maintenance of Bengaluru roads and filling of potholes on roads under the jurisdiction of BBMP.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday, September 30 warned the civic body Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that if the encroachments on rajakaluves (storm water drains) under its jurisdiction are not cleared, an appropriate order will have to be issued against its Chief Commissioner. The court also orally warned that salaries of BBMP’s chief engineers may also be ordered to be withheld. A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe on Friday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by four persons regarding the maintenance of Bengaluru roads and filling of potholes on roads under the jurisdiction of BBMP.

“Ten encroachments have been cleared from September 19, 2022, to date. Another 592 encroachments on stormwater drains need to be cleared,” the court was informed. The court expressed its displeasure over the removal of only 10 encroachments of storm water drains (SWDs) during the course of the previous 15 days and orally warned that if BBMP doesn’t show progress in fixing the issue, the civic body will be ordered to withhold the salary of the chief engineers. According to The Hindu, the court orally cautioned that it may have to order the withholding of the salary of BBMP’s Chief Engineer (Storm Water Drains).

Meanwhile, BBMP also said that "221 potholes on major roads in the city have been filled using a hot mix". It further said that the roads of Mahadevapura zone are being re-asphalted. After recording the submission, the bench said the report does not look satisfactory. The bench postponed further proceedings until October 27 and ordered the BBMP to provide an update on the condition of the road repairs and the removal of stormwater drain encroachments.

On September 30, the High Court had directed the state government and State Election Commission to complete the election process of BBMP by December 31. The court further directed the government to redo the process of reservation of wards for women and Other Backward Classes (OBC) by November 30. It also cancelled the government’s draft notification for the reservation of BBMP wards.

