The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will depute a team of medical professionals to visit large number of houses in Bengaluru to conduct a door-to-door survey and provide medical advice to citizens. The BBMP has dubbed the initiative 'Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Mane Bagilige' (palike doctors at your doorstep).
During the initiative, several teams will be deployed, each consisting of a doctor and a paramedical staff. In their survey, they will collect information on COVID-19 symptoms, comorbidities and give medical advice. In case the team finds any person with COVID-19 symptoms, they will provide them with a home isolation kit.
In a statement, BBMP said, “The doctors in every team will wear a white apron printed – Palike vaidyaru nimma mane Bagilige, nimma arogyave namma dhyeya (Palike doctors at your doorstep, your health is our priority).”
Currently, the first phase of the survey is being carried out which will include the following wards of the city.
East Zone
In the east zone, the survey will be conducted in CV Raman Nagar, New Tippa Sandra, Sanjay Nagar, V Nagenahalli, Kaval Bairasandra, Pulakeshinagar, Banasavadi, Nagavara, Neelasandra, Shantinagar Vasanta Nagar and Ulsoor wards.
South Zone
The survey in south zone will include Koramangala, BTM Layout, Hanumantha Nagar, Srinagara, Jayanagar, Visvesvarapuram, Shakambari Narar, Gurappanapalya, Kumara Swamy Layout, Ganesh Mandira, Hampi Nagar and Attiguppe.
West Zone
In the west zone the survey will include Chamraja Pet, Azadnagar, Dattatreya Temple Ward, Okalipuram, Marappana Palya, Shakthiganapathi Nagar, Raj Mahal Guttahalli, Mattikere, Basaveshwara Nagar and Kamakshipalya wards
Bommanahalli Zone
Bommanahalli Zone survey will include Begur, Uttarahalli, HSR Layout and Arakere wards
Dasarahalli Zone
Survey at Dasarahalli zone will include Shettihalli and Bagalakunte wards.
Mahadevapura Zone
In Mahadevapura Zone, the survey will include Basavanapura, A Narayanapura Hagadur and Marathahalli wards.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar
Rajarajeshwari Nagar survey will include Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kottegepalya, Doddabidarakallu and Herohalli wards.
Yelahanka Zone
The Yelahanka zone survey will include Kuvempunagar, Thanisandra, Kempegowda Ward and Yelahanka New Town wards.