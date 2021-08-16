BBMP doctors to visit houses for COVID-19 survey and provide health advice

The initiative has been dubbed Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Mane Bagilige (palike doctors at your doorstep) by the BBMP.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will depute a team of medical professionals to visit large number of houses in Bengaluru to conduct a door-to-door survey and provide medical advice to citizens. The BBMP has dubbed the initiative 'Palike Vaidyaru Nimma Mane Bagilige' (palike doctors at your doorstep).

During the initiative, several teams will be deployed, each consisting of a doctor and a paramedical staff. In their survey, they will collect information on COVID-19 symptoms, comorbidities and give medical advice. In case the team finds any person with COVID-19 symptoms, they will provide them with a home isolation kit.

The survey will also include information such as number of people in a family, their ages, COVID-19 histories and vaccination status. All the data collected will directly be uploaded to the BBMP software.