BBMP to deploy marshals to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior in Bengaluru

A total of 54 teams of four marshals and one home guard or police constable will be deployed among 27 divisions of the city in two shifts.

news COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has said that marshals will be re-deployed on the streets of the city to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior. In an order dated July 2, that was released on Saturday, July 3, the BBMP said that the main areas where marshals will be deployed include markets, malls, hotels, pubs, main road junctions, theatres, religious places, crowded areas, city parks and important roads. A total of 54 teams consisting of four marshals and one home guard or police constable will be deployed among 27 divisions of the city in two shifts. The first shift will be from 6 am to 2 pm consisting of 27 teams with marshals deployed from Indira Canteen duties and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 10 pm consisting of ward marshals. A total of 216 marshals will be deployed.

This move came as the Karnataka government announced more relaxations from July 5 for a period of two weeks. The order stated, “It has been observed that there has been a persistent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases during the last one month. Further in the view of this improved situation, there is an effort to continue with the unlocking process in a scale down manner. There is an urgent need to enforce COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during this unlocking period, especially being done in a phased manner. Though exhaustive orders on such behaviour have been issued from time to time, there is an urgent need to enforce it by all concerned and give adequate awareness.”

In addition to the team of marshals, the BBMP has also identified volunteers to assist the marshals. “In order to execute the appropriate behaviour in general public, a team of volunteers composed of 28 numbers, have been identified. These volunteers’ liaison with Marshals/BBMP staff to implement the behaviours. Such volunteers may be issued with identity cards for a limited period primarily to facilitate functioning,” the order said. The state police may also deploy its teams along with marshals to various locations to strengthen the enforcement of CAB in the city, it added.