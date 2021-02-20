BBMP to conduct door-to-door survey for third phase vaccine beneficiaries

The civic body said that over 4,000 ASHA workers will be deputed across all wards.

news Coronavirus

Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has come up with a plan to create a population registry that will act as a master template, to schedule COVID-19 vaccination for senior citizens and those above 50 with comorbidities, who will be eligible to receive the vaccine under the third phase. It will also focus on combating non-communicable diseases in the future with a focus on urban slums. BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad held a meeting with Health Department officials on Friday to discuss measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“A total of 4,146 ASHA workers will be deputed across the 198 wards. Each ward will have 20 ASHA workers and 10 other officers collecting data,” BBMP Chief Health Officer B Vijendra chief told TOI. Each team will cover 50 to 60 houses per day and the data will be collated online. Authorities hope to complete the survey — which will start on Monday — by March.

The civic body will be focusing on the prioritisation of high-risk populations as the presence of comorbidities in patients with COVID-19 has been associated with increased complications and mortality. Moreover, diabetes and hypertension prevalence is highest among Indian COVID-19 patients, officials said.

Officials will collate the data collected after conducting a door-to-door survey. They plan to look for the presence of high-frequency comorbidities such as type two diabetes and hypertension among the urban poor and create an extensive database. The data will be entered into a mobile app that matches the phone number used by the individual.

BBMP Commissioner, explaining the reason for another survey said that they don’t have accurate individual data to target COVID-19 vaccination. Moreover, he said, the new survey will be mechanically recorded to ensure little human error and will be retrievable.

“We are devising a systematic approach which will ease tracking of post-vaccination adverse effects,” said the Commissioner.

Meanwhile, some residents' welfare associations are also taking steps to help the BBMP. Sadashivanagar’s Resident Welfare Association has been circulating forms for senior citizens and those with comorbidities which will later be collected by the civic body while scheduling for the third phase of vaccination.

Gita Aravamudan, a resident of the area, said, “It will be very beneficial for us senior citizens for not everyone has young ones around them to assist with the technology and online registering. This is a good initiative and this will help in the systematic administration of vaccines too.”