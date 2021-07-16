BBMP to conduct door-to-door survey to identify those not vaccinated

BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta also said that there was a shortage of vaccines in the city, as there hasn’t been enough supply from the state and Union governments.

news COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will conduct a house-to-house survey to identify those who haven’t been vaccinated yet, Gaurav Gupta, the chief commissioner of the city’s civic body said. “We will be conducting a door-to-door survey and by this we will identify which community, or which area needs to be focused and we are working in all the zones towards this,” he told reporters. Gaurav Gupta also revealed that there was a shortage of vaccination compared to what they had expected. “Vaccination is going on at a very fast pace. However, we are not getting the vaccines as much as we expected. The state government is not getting it from the Union government and we are not getting it from the state. But we are somehow managing it,” he said.

He further said, “Currently, for people aged 45+, we are providing both the first and second dose of vaccine at PHCs in each ward. For those who are between the ages of 18-44, we are creating special camps to provide vaccines for over one and a half months now. We provided vaccines to groups such as auto rickshaw drivers and hotel workers. At present, we have focused such a drive to inoculate college students and around 1.8 lakh students have been able to receive vaccines due to this special drive. This drive seems to be coming to an end and we are seeing a reduction of demand there.”

According to the state War Room, Bengaluru Urban district including the areas of Bengaluru city has a vaccine coverage of 76.42% as of July 14. The city on Wednesday reported 62 fresh cases taking its tally to 12.20 lakh, of which 12,524 are active cases. Since the peak of the second wave in Bengaluru in May, all key COVID-19 indicators in the city have been improving on a weekly basis, over the past eight weeks.