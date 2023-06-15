BBMP Commissioner orders CCTV cameras, rainwater meter gauges in Bengaluru underpasses

Girinath said 12 out of 53 underpasses under BBMP's jurisdiction need urgent action.

Tushar Girinath, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has instructed officials to install CCTV cameras, electric lights, and rainwater meter gauges in the underpasses under BBMP jurisdiction. Speaking at a meeting held at the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday, Girinath emphasised the need for urgent action on 12 underpasses that require immediate attention, out of the total 53 underpasses under BBMP's jurisdiction.

Highlighting the city's flood-prone sensitive areas, Girinath said that permanent relief measures have been implemented in 118 areas, while temporary solutions have been employed in the remaining 80 areas. He instructed officials to re-examine all these sensitive locations and ensure that there are no lingering issues.

Emphasising the importance of monitoring flood-prone areas, Girinath directed officials to arrange pumps in the respective zones where excess water is expected. Additionally, he called for response teams to be prepared to address incidents such as fallen trees, and urged prompt resolution of citizen complaints.

Girinath further instructed senior officials from each zone to conduct thorough inspections of the flood-affected areas, underpasses, and over-bridges to identify and address any existing problems.

The development comes in the wake of recent incidents including the unfortunate drowning of a 22-year-old woman whose car got stuck in neck-deep water at KR Circle underpass near Vidhana Soudha. Even as the city has been witnessing pre-Monsoon showers, water-logging and flooding has been reported from several parts of the city.

The meeting was attended by Zonal Commissioners, Zonal Joint Commissioners, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Head of Engineering Department, Zonal Chief Engineer, and other relevant officials.

Addressing the challenges caused by road works undertaken by various departments such as Metro, Jalmandali, BESCOM, KPTCL, and GAIL, Girinath highlighted the damage to roadside drains and road surfaces. He announced plans to hold a coordination meeting, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department, to address water seepage and water stagnation issues during the rainy season.

In his statement to the media, Girinath assured that concerted efforts would be made to resolve the issues through effective collaboration with all departments involved.