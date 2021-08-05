BBMP asks RWAs and trade associations to strictly follow COVID-19 protocol

A meeting was held in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring states.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, in a virtual meeting, urged Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) and trade associations to mandatorily follow COVID-19 protocol, amid rising cases in neighboring states. Speaking from the war room at BBMP headquarters, Gaurav Gupta said that a few apartments in the city accounted for a large number in the daily case tally. Bengaluru currently has less than 1% TPR (Test Positivity Rate) and a daily caseload of around 400. The commissioner asked all RWAs to comply with COVID-19 rules in case of any social event being held in their apartments and party halls.

Stating that anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus must be immediately isolated, the senior official also asked RWAs to collect the details of the patientsâ€™ primary, secondary contacts and neighbors to test and isolate them, if necessary. He advised people to stop participating in social events as much as possible, and maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior, such as maintaining physical distance and wearing masks, to curb the spread of the virus. Precautionary measures must be taken at common areas of apartments and gyms, he added.

Special Commissioner of Health D Randeep also asked RWAs to coordinate with residents to raise awareness about COVID-19. To the trade associations, the BBMP Commissioner emphasised the importance of following COVID-19 protocol in shops and business areas. Pointing out that many in the sector are not following the protocol strictly, he warned businessmen of fines if traders do not adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. To ensure compliance, shops will be visited by marshals, and police officers, he added.

Regarding vaccination, he asked shop owners and traders to compulsorily get themselves inoculated at the nearest primary healthcare centre. Other officials present at the meeting included D Randeep and Dr Vijendra, Chief Health Officer, Public Health, BBMP.