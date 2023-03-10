Bayern Munich sends warning message with win against PSG

Bayern Munich's victory over French giants Paris St Germain could trigger a wave of success for the Bavarians.

news Football

Bayern Munich's victory over French giants Paris St Germain could trigger a wave of success for the Bavarians. The 3-0 in aggregate against PSG in the last-16 round has opened doors for big dreams based on a wide range of realism, reports Xinhua news agency. "If we keep on acting with that will, passion, and robustness, we will be hard to beat," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. The Bavarian coach's statement was far from exaggeration but contained a newly grown taste of confidence.

The team seems to have grown together, including the coach, and the side managed to overcome doubtful times on the national and international stages. Paris superstar Kylian Mbappe respectfully mentioned that "Bayern has built a team to win the Champions League." Matthijs de Ligt might be one of many examples causing optimism Bayern has adopted a lionhearted approach next to the individual quality of its players. The Dutch international's determination to save an assumedly lost ball shortly off the goal-line in the first half is causing admiration.

Bayern keeper Yann Sommer also felt great relief due to an artistic rescue mission. The Swiss international quickly promised to "send a truckload of Swiss chocolate to his house front door" after De Ligt had made up for his fatal mistake. The defender's martial outburst of emotion when shouting out loud with showing his fists seems to have set the reigning German champion on fire.

"Many others would have given up. Nine of ten stop and let things happen, but he is diving down to the ground with his full heart; he loves defending," Nagelsmann stated. Bavarian icon Thomas Muller reported about the team's common feeling something happened in their minds. "We all felt a strong will to take things in our hands in the second half as we forgot about hindering concerns but saw the finish line in front of our eyes," the striker said.

Tireless running and fighting have turned into an accepted tool for a team equipped with football artists having experienced success requiring both. Nagelsmann in time realised his team can't do without Muller as their secret leader turning into a noisy conductor on the pitch.

Bayern not only send out a warning message to its international competitors but has silenced club-internal critics and extinguished in-house sources of fire.