Battlegrounds Mobile India now available for download on iOS

With this, the game is now available to download and can be played on both Android and iOS platforms.

Atom GAMING

With an aim to reach more gaming enthusiasts and fans in India, South Korean video game developer Krafton on Wednesday, August 18, announced that its Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for iOS users. With this, the game is now available to download and can be played on both Android and iOS platforms.

"There are a ton of rewards waiting for fans of the game who've just joined the party! Starting off, all players will get exciting Welcome Rewardsâ€“ the Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title and 300AG which can be redeemed together from the Event Center," the company said in a statement.

To download Battlegrounds Mobile India, users can visit the iOS link and click on the "GET" button and the rewards will automatically be available to claim inside the Event Center, once they have started and logged into the game.

Set in a virtual world, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to battle it out and are the last person standing on the battleground.

This week, the company announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Play Store.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India series was announced last month to an incredible response of over 540,000 registrations to date.

In July, the company also announced its first esports tournament -- Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The registrations for the tournament kicked off on July 19 and the event would have five stages spanning over three months. The video game developer has announced a prize pool of Rs 1 crore for this inaugural series.

In May, Krafton had confirmed the return of its much-anticipated game for the Indian usersâ€“Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is reportedly a successor to PUBG.

The Indian government had in September 2020 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.

Following the ban, PUBG Corporation â€” a subsidiary of Krafton â€” had said China's Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India. At that time, PUBG Corporation had said it will take on all publishing responsibilities within India. In November that year, PUBG Corporation said it was preparing to launch a new game for the Indian market.