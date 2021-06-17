Battlegrounds Mobile India early access available on Google Play

"An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day," game developer Krafton said.

Atom Gaming

South Korean video game developer KRAFTON on Thursday announced the 'Early Access' of Battlegrounds Mobile India for the Indian gamers. It can be accessed from on Google Play Store on a first-come-first-serve basis.

"Progress made while in 'Early Access' will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases," the company said in a statement. "An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day," it added.

Recently, the company announced that pre-registration for its upcoming battle royale game surpassed 20 million within just two weeks. The company started pre-ordering the battle royale game through Google Play on May 18. "The pre-registration exceeded 7.6 million on the first day and 10 million in two days, proving the high interest of Indian users," the company said in a statement.

Set in a virtual world, it is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing. A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from Krafton, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one.

Featuring diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting, the game utilises the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone.

The recommended system requirements to experience the game seamlessly are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB RAM in the mobile device.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is free-to-play and is only available in India.

The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.



