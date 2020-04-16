Banks to remain open from 10 am to 2 pm in Tamil Nadu

Owing to reduced footfall, the bank association decided to revert to this timing.

State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) on Wednesday announced that bankers in Tamil Nadu will work between 10 am to 2 pm till May 3. With the footfalls of monthly pensioners and others in bank branches falling down, decision to this effect was communicated to all the banks in the committee.

Last month when the lockdown was announced by the central government, the SLBC had decided that bank branches would work between 10 am and 2 pm. Subsequently, anticipating huge crowd in bank branches to withdraw the relief amount announced by the government and pension by the pensioners, the SLBC decided that the bank branches would work between 10 am and 4 pm.

Now, as the number of people coming to the branches has fallen, those who come in complete their banking transactions before 1 pm. The SLBC therefore has decided to revert to 10 am to 2 pm schedule for bank branches.

In its circular, it has noted that the branches will function depending on the availability of staff, with 50% of the workforce, on a rotational basis. The committee has also stated that in areas where a bank had more than one branch, depending upon their proximity to each other and in consultation with the district administeration, the bank may choose to keep its select branches open to provide basic banking services.

Tamil Nadu government had earlier announced relief of Rs 1000 to all family ration card holders in March. Later in April, the Chief Minister announced an additional Rs 1000 relief. The Chief Minister had also announced Rs 3820 crore for supplying ration items free of cost to the people of Tamil Nadu for the month of April.

(With inputs from IANS)