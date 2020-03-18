Banks mull appealing to RBI for relief on bad loans amid concerns of COVID-19 impact

A banker told Reuters that banks are in discussions to make a representation to RBI to seek for relief in the small and medium enterprises sector.

Money Banking

Banks in India have decided to approach the Reserve Bank of India to come up with some relief in reclassification of the None Performing Assets (NPAs) so that the genuine cases can be helped with better management of their loans. The banks are currently holding discussions among themselves and the Indian Banks Association may submit the representation as a collective body instead of individual banks approaching the regulator.

There have been multiple situations for the banks to contend with. There has been an overall slowing down of the Indian economy. The liquidity available for lending improved only a few months back but the credit offtake has not been so significant either. The RBI has been constantly reducing the interest rates. Among all this, the new virus outbreak has crushed everything in big go.

There has been a bear-grip on the stock market with the markets having fallen over 30% and still sliding. As the threat of complete lockdowns looms, many companies may report heavy losses. Airlines, hotels and restaurants, large format retail stores and many other sectors will see their revenues hit rock bottom in the coming weeks. Partly the government and partly self-imposed, business activities are coming to a grinding halt. If this situation continues for a few more weeks, the banks’ borrowers will start defaulting on their loan repayments.

For its part the RBI has already said it will take a calibrated view on this and may come out with a decision in some time.