Bangladeshi couple with child held for illegally entering Bengal

The arrested couple, along with their two-year-old child, claimed that they crossed the Indian border in search of a job.

A Bangladeshi couple, along with their two-year-old child, were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday, May 9, after they illegally entered the Indian territory through an Indo-Bangladesh border in North Bengal. They were arrested by the BSF personnel at the Manikganj area in Jalpaiguri district soon after they entered Indian territory. The BSF has handed them over to the police.

The arrested couple, identified as Mohammad Bilayat Hussain and Hasida Begum, hail from a village in the Madaripur district in Bangladesh. They crossed the borders illegally along with their two-year-old kid. While the BSF personnel handed them over to the local police on Wednesday (May 10) morning, Hussain had an interaction with the media. He said that they came to India in search of work.

"It was impossible to earn a livelihood in Bangladesh. We were informed that once we come to India, there can be arrangements for lucrative jobs. We took the help of an agent to cross the borders and enter India. We paid a total of Rs 24,000 to that agent," Husain told the media. A BSF source said that guards suspected their movement as they roamed around the Manikganj area on Tuesday night. The BSF guards then asked for the identity documents of the couple. As they were unable to provide the documents, the BSF personnel started questioning them, following which they confessed to illegally entering Indian territory.