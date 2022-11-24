Bangalore Literature Festival to be held on Dec 3, 4: Hereâ€™s the line-up of speakers

The literature festival, happening at the Lalit Ashok Hotel on Kumara Krupa Road, is expected to have more than 250 international and Indian authors and speakers.

news Bengaluru News

The Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) is all set to come back to the city on December 3 and 4 this year. The literature festival, which will take place at the Lalit Ashok Hotel on Kumara Krupa Road, is expected to have more than 250 international and Indian authors and speakers, according to The Hindu. The festival will also have four programme forums and two childrenâ€™s venues. The Hindu reported that over 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, according to the organisers.

The line-up of speakers for the festival include Booker Prize Winners Geetanjali Shree and Shehan Karunatilaka. Geetanjali Shree won the prestigious Booker Prize for her book â€˜Tomb of Sandâ€™, while Shehan won it for â€˜The Seven Moons of Maali Almeidaâ€™. Other speakers at the event will include travel writer Pico Iyer, Jnanpith awardee Damodar Mauzo, Sahitya Academy winner Sarah Joseph, Tamil writer Ambai, Padmashree Manjamma Jogathi and actors Honey Irani, Ramesh Arvind, and Kabir Bedi. The author of the popular book â€˜Sacred Gamesâ€™ Vikram Chandra is also expected to speak at the event. Apart from writers and actors, the captain of the Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri is also expected to attend the festival.

After a slow two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the festival hope to make a comeback in a big way this year. The Chairman of BLF, V Ravichandran, spoke to The Hindu, expressing hope that the publicâ€™s enthusiasm is regenerated, and appealed to people who love literature to show up in large numbers. He added that he has observed how people are more enthusiastic to get involved in physical events and how even the authors are looking forward to engaging with their audience.

The BLF, along with the bookstore Atta Galatta, will also be awarding the best English fiction and non-fiction and Kannada writing with the BLF Book Prize.