Bangalore Institute of Technology student dies by suicide, fellow students protest

Jayanth K Reddy, a third-year Computer Science student of the institution was known as a bright student amongst his peers.

news Death

A tense situation unfolded on Monday at Bangalore Institute of Technology campus in Bengaluru’s Parvathipuram near Doddapete on Monday, following the death of Jayanth K Reddy, a third-year Computer Science student of the institute, by suicide.

Students who had gathered on campus to write their respective exams at 2 pm were shocked to learn of Jayanth’s death, and protested against the college administration. While the exact reason for Jayanth's suicide is not yet known, the students alleged that many of them had flagged not having enough time in between the individual papers to prepare for each exam, but the college authorities did not pay heed.

According to his peers, Jayanth was a topper and has always been a bright student. A police official probing the case said a suicide note has been recovered and they are probing further before reaching any conclusion. He also said, “The college management had taken him to a counsellor recently after he complained of distress.” College authorities, meanwhile, refused to speak to the media.

The administration tried to pacify the agitating students and urged them to write the exams, but in vain. A number of police personnel were called to the college to control the situation. Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan is also expected to visit the college and speak to the students.

“The college management has consistently not paid heed to our issues. We had flagged that we need more time which fell on deaf ears. Today one student has lost his life, tomorrow another one will but they won't change,” a student told TNM. “We will only miss an exam, someone’s lost their life due to management’s ignorance of our situation. We understand that they have to abide by whatever guidelines Varsity announces but they could have protected their students better,” said another student studying in third-year Civil engineering.

Students of BIT protesting against authorities after a student died by suicide pic.twitter.com/NuvAb5zRqA — sanjana d (@sanjanausd08) March 1, 2021

The students said that they have all been under immense pressure owing to the approaching examinations which they say have been scheduled without giving adequate breaks in between each individual exam.

“The students across Karnataka have been under pressure owing to the approaching exams. I personally received many calls from students who said they are suffering from immense mental pressure. How do the officials expect us to write an examination when half the syllabus was not taught,” argued Anvit Katil, coordinator of the National Students’ Union of India, who rushed to the college following the death.

Meanwhile, Jayanth’s parents who live in the city’s outskirts are on their way to the college. His body has been sent to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.