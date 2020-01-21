Bangalore City FC, Bengaluru FC emerge as winners in youth football league

Bangalore City FC walked away as winners in the Under-7 and Under-9 age categories, while Bengaluru FC triumphed in the U-11 age group.

Bengaluru FC and Bangalore City FC emerged as the champions in the Double Pass Development League final which was held on Sunday.

Bangalore City FC walked away as winners in the Under-7 and Under-9 age categories and finished as the runners-up in the Under-11 age category. Bengaluru FC triumphed in the U-11 age group.

The first decider was the under-7 final held between Bangalore City FC and Mahesh Raj United Football Club. In a tense game, Mahesh Raj United's Gagan Sai forced a penalty shootout by scoring an equaliser in the last minute to tie the game at 1-1. Bangalore City FC however won the penalty shootout 5-3.

In the under-9 final, Bangalore City FC edged out Barca Academy Bengaluru 3-2 with Yuvann LK, the highest goalscorer in the under-9 category, scoring the winning goal.

Bengaluru FC's under-11 team swept to victory with a 4-0 scoreline against Bangalore City FC.

In June 2019, Double Pass, a Belgian-based football consultancy group which aims to develop football talent systems began football leagues in Bengaluru. The league featured children in the under-7, under-9 and under-11 categories and later introduced competition in the under-14 and under-16 age groups.

Over five months, weekly league games were held before a knockout stage was held this month.

The leagues pitted football teams based in Bengaluru, including some of Bengaluru's established football academies, against each other in weekly matches. In all, there were 57 teams taking part including Bengaluru FC, Barca Academy, Roots Football School, Bangalore City FC and Austin Town FC. Some of these football teams are known for their presence in the footballing community of Bengaluru. Bengaluru FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club based in the city, registered teams in the under-7, under-9 and under-11 age groups.