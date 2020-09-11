Ban motorised traffic in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park, IISc report recommends

Vehicular traffic was thrown open inside the park on Wednesday nearly six months after it was restricted amid the lockdown.

news Transport

A report by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) released on Thursday called for the Karnataka government to ban motorised traffic in Cubbon Park in the centre of Bengaluru.

Professor Ashish Verma from the Transport Systems Engineering cell of IISc along with researchers Hemanthini Allirani and Harsha Vajjarapu, studied the impact of the vehicle ban on traffic in central Bengaluru and called for vehicular traffic to be completely banned in Cubbon Park, Times of India reported.

Vehicular traffic was thrown open inside the park on Wednesday, nearly six months after it was restricted amid the lockdown imposed over the outbreak of coronavirus cases in March 2020.

Earlier, the Bengaluru traffic police had submitted a study to the state government asking it to lift the ban on vehicular traffic in Cubbon Park as it increased the traffic in nearby areas of central Bengaluru.

However, IISc professors in their report, studying the network of origins and destinations of trips in Bengaluru, said that closing motorised traffic within the park would benefit both commuters and the environment. The researchers noted that, with the ban, "travellers re-adjust their routes in a such a manner that it is resulting in overall reduction in the total vehicle kilometre travelled" which will reduce by 1.4 lakh km (from 32.08 million km to 31.94 million km), Deccan Herald reported.

The traffic in central Bengaluru was also at its worst when the park was open for traffic, the researchers added.

Earlier, the government body Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), recommended to the Karnataka government to close Cubbon Park for motorised traffic and parking of vehicles. The body urged that the park could be used by pedestrians and cyclists as a short-cut.

Cubbon Park is located between the High Court and Chinnaswamy Stadium and near the state secretariat Vidhana Soudha in the centre of the city.