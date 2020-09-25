Balu garu's voice will live with us, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh mourn SPB

Singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam. Balu or Balu garu as he is fondly referred to, passed away on Friday.

Tollywood stars mourned the tragic demise of singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam. Balu or Balu garu as he is fondly referred to, passed away on Friday after a brief battle with novel coronavirus in Chennai.

Mourning the death, Mega star Chiranjeevi, who is a very close friend of SPB wrote that the singer's death was the darkest day for the world of music. "With the passing of the unparalleled musical genius of SP Balu garu, an era has come to end."

Attributing his success to SPB, he continued, "Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu garu's voice, through the numerous memorable songs he had sung for me. When the world of music wondered who could succeed the Legendary Ghantasala garu, there came one of the brightest stars into the Musical galaxy in the form of SPB. His melodious voice transcended linguistic, cultural boundaries and enchanted audiences across India alike for decades. There can never be another SPB, Only he must be reborn and fill his vacuum! Devastated at his loss! Rest In Peace Balu garu!"

The 74-year-old singer was admitted to Chennai MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 after he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had been on life support from August 14, when his condition became critical. The hospital said that the singer became extremely critical on Thursday evening and he succumbed to the illness on Friday at 1.04 pm.



Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Unable to process the fact that SP Balasubrahmanyam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family."



Recalling his association with SPB, senior actor Venkatesh Daggubati, wrote,



"Extremely sad to hear the news of SP Balasubramaniam Garu’s passing. We have lost a legend today. I’ve had the privilege to work with him in some of my best movies like Prema and Pavitra Bandham. Your legacy will live on Sir!"

Besides singing, SPB had acted in Telugu films like Pakkinti Ammayi, W/o V Varaprasad, Devullu, Pavithra Bandham, Indra, Rakshakudu, Prema, Mithunam and many more. He also presented the super hit science-fiction film Aditya 369 starring Balakrishna. Besides presenting, he gave voice-over and sang all the songs in the film.

He also produced some memorable Telugu films including Subha Sankalpam (directed by K Viswanath).



Born as Sripati Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam at Nellore in coastal Andhra Pradesh, he had lent his voice to scores of film actors since 1967 when he made his debut as a playback singer in the Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna.



Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states- K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy- also expressed their condolences.



Telangana Chief Minister KCR said that the void created by SPB's death could never be filled, and conveyed his condolences to his family members.



An emotional Nagarjuna wrote, "As the memories and conversations with Balu Garu come flooding back, so do the tears... I still remember the call I got from him after my film Annamayya. He was such an unsaid integrable part of my life…"