Bajrang Dal stops ladies’ party at Karnataka hotel, claims it ‘damages Hindu culture’

Bajrang Dal leader Rajesh Gowda claimed that girls in Shivamogga were growing up in a ‘good’ environment and that such activities would corrupt them.

A late-night ‘ladies’ party’ organised at a hotel in Shivamogga was disrupted by Bajrang Dal workers on Friday, March 17. The members of the right-wing Hindu organisation, led by Rajesh Gowda, gathered outside Hotel Cliff Embassy on Kuvempu Road late in the evening, protesting against the Women's Day party taking place inside.

“With the intention of damaging the Hindu culture, a late night party was organised for girls at Cliff Embassy hotel. Arrangements were made for girls to dance, drink, and a DJ was also present at the party. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will not allow such activities to go on in Shivamogga,” said Rajesh Gowda.

#BajrangDal members barged into a club & stopped a #LadiesNight DJ party midway in #Shivamogga #Karnataka. Saying it is against #Indian culture, Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said-they will not allow such parties-as it is western culture. No case regd-as no one filed complaint- police. pic.twitter.com/aEIX54VGzZ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 19, 2023

He further claimed that girls in Shivamogga were growing up in a ‘good’ environment and such activities would corrupt them. He also claimed that his organisation did not take the law into their hands, but had instead informed the police who in turn stopped the party.

However, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G K Mithun Kumar told The Hindu that the police did not stop the party, but instead intervened to prevent any untoward incident. As soon as they received information about a group trying to stop the party, police officers were sent to the scene, he added.