Bail rejected for Kiran Kumar, husband of Kerala dowry harassment victim Vismaya

Vismaya was found dead at Kiranâ€™s house on June 21.

The Kerala High Court on October 8 rejected the bail plea submitted by S Kiran Kumar, husband of Vismaya V Nair who died due to alleged dowry harassment. Vismaya, an Ayurveda medical student hailing from Nilakkal in Kollam district, was found dead at the house of Kiran Kumar at Sasthamnada in the district on June 21 this year. Kiran had been arrested in connection with the death on June 22 and since has been in jail. Kiran Kumar had surrendered before the police on the same night of Vismaya's death.

Justice M R Anitha, while dismissing the bail plea, observed that the petitioner has been charged with a grave crime of dowry death, which is a social evil. The court rejected his bail plea, accepting the prosecution's argument that he was likely to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence if he was granted bail.

The Court also evaluated the nature of allegations against the petitioner and the gravity of accusation-- the death of his wife within 13 months of their marriage out of the cruelty and harassment in demand of dowry, which drove her to commit suicide-- before taking the decision.

Vismayaâ€™s parents and brother had alleged torture and harassment by Kiran Kumar over dowry. The death had created ripples in the state and once again brought dowry to the fore of the debate. Following the outrage over Vismayaâ€™s death, Kiran, who was working as an assistant motor vehicle inspector, was suspended from service. Later, the Motor Vehicle Department in August terminated him from the service under the Kerala Civil Service Rules 1960.

The police in September submitted chargesheet in the case which stated that Vismaya was driven to suicide by constant dowry harassment and mental harassment by Kiran Kumar. According to the police there are several independent witnesses and circumstantial evidence that is crucial to proving Kiran's guilt.