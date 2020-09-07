Badminton star Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal are engaged

The couple had made their relationship public two years ago on social media.

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal took to social media to announce their engagement on Monday. Vishnu Vishal, who arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday night to celebrate Jwala's 37th birthday, reportedly surprised her with an engagement ring.

Jwala is an Arjuna Awardee and has represented Indian in the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. Vishnu is a Kollywood actor and also a producer. He has acted in several Tamil films including, Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, for which he has also won Edison award for Best Debut Actor. Some of his other movies include Ratsasan, Kaadan, Katha Nayagan, Maaveeran Kittu and others. His upcoming projects include FIR, which is about the life of a Muslim youngster.

Vishnu Vishal took to Twitter to make the announcement, sharing photos of the couple saying, "Happy birthday Jwala Gutta. New start to life. Let's be positive and work towards a better future for us, Aryan, our families, friends and people around, Need all your love and blessings guys."

The actor further thanked Basanth Jain, the public relations manager for Jawala Gutta, for arranging a ring in the middle of the night. The actor had flown in from Chennai to celebrate the birthday, reported Times of India.

Jwala Gutta also took to twitter saying, "And this happened late night and what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life, what a journey it has been and today I realise there is so much more to look forward to. Towards our family, Aryan, friends and work! It's going to be another great journey am sure".

Vishnu was earlier married to Rajini Natraj but the marriage ended in 2018. The couple have a son, Aryan. Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand before her divorce in 2011, according to The Hindu.