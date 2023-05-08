Badminton: Srikanth, Chaliha join Sindhu, Prannoy in Indian squad for Asian Games

Both Srikanth and Ashmita won all three matches in Stage 2 to assure themselves of a berth in the individual events, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed in a release on Sunday.

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and left-hander Ashmita Chaliha made it to the Indian squad for the upcoming Asian Games in menâ€™s and womenâ€™s singles while Lakshya Sen, national champions Mithun Manjunath, Anupama Upadhyaya will be part of team championship line-up. Srikanth and Chaliha topped the menâ€™s and womenâ€™s singles trials respectively at the Jwala Gutta Badminton Academy in Hyderabad to join PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy for the individual competitions as the selectors announced a 19-member squad for the continental event.

According to the selection trials format announced by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), three menâ€™s and womenâ€™s singles spots along with one each in menâ€™s and womenâ€™s doubles and two in mixed doubles were up for grabs from the trials with the top-ranked singles players also getting an opportunity to compete in the individual events to be played after the team championship. Both Srikanth and Ashmita won all three matches in Stage 2 to assure themselves of a berth in the individual events, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) informed in a release on Sunday, May 7.

The 2021 world championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen and national champion Mithun Manjunath will complete the menâ€™s singles lineup in the team championship while Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod will be the other singles players in the womenâ€™s team event. The menâ€™s doubles category was the most keenly fought contest with world no. 23 Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun, Krishna Prasad G/Vishnuvardhan Goud P and the new pairing of Suraj Goala and Pruthvi Roy K finishing with two wins each with Kapila and Arjun making the squad on a better game difference.

The experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and the up-and-coming Tanisha Crasto will be the second womenâ€™s doubles combination behind Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. Crasto will also be playing the mixed doubles events alongside Sai Pratheek K while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy will be the second mixed doubles entry for India.

India squad:

Menâ€™s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Individual/Team), Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath (Team)

Menâ€™s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun (Individual/Team)

Womenâ€™s singles: PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha (Individual/Team), Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod (Team)

Doubles (IndIvidual/-Team): Womenâ€™s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto (Individual/Team)

Mixed doubles: Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy, Sai Pratheek K/Tanisha Crasto.