Baby presumed to be stillborn left in a bucket, saved by cops and doctors

The Kerala woman had given birth to the child in her house and arrived at the hospital, saying the child was dead and buried in her backyard.

news News

A newborn’s life was saved in Kerala’s Alappuzha, after the timely intervention of hospital staff and police on Tuesday, April 4. A woman had given birth to the child in her house and arrived at the hospital, saying the child was dead and buried in her backyard. However, they realised that the child was alive and in the house. When the police arrived at the house to check, they found the baby inside a bucket in the toilet. They rushed the infant to the hospital, where the child is currently under treatment.

On Tuesday morning, a woman arrived at a private hospital in Chengannur of Alappuzha complaining of excessive bleeding and informed the doctors that the child had died. However, the woman’s son, upon questioning, informed them that the child was inside the toilet.

Sharing a clip of the incident on social media, Minister for Fisheries and Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian said, “This race with a heartbeat was not in vain. The newborn baby who was thought to be dead is saved. A young woman, who is a native of Mulakuzha, arrived at a private hospital in Chengannur complaining of bleeding. She informed the doctor that the baby had died and had been buried following the delivery. But the eldest son who was with her said that the baby was in the bucket, after which the doctor informed the police. Police rushed to the hospital as soon as they came to know the information."

Cherian also said, "Seeing that the baby, wrapped in a cloth, was kept inside a bucket, SI MC Abhilash ran with the bucket and the baby and was immediately taken to the hospital in a police vehicle. After giving primary care to the baby, the baby was shifted to the children's ward of Kottayam Medical College. The health condition of the baby weighing 1.3 kg is satisfactory. The baby is under observation as he is only 28 weeks old. The rapid intervention of the police and hospital authorities saved this baby's life. Congratulations.”