'Baahubali' series dubbed in Kannada, likely to release during Deepavali

Colors Kannada has procured the dubbing rights for the film.

One of South Indiaâ€™s biggest blockbuster films, SS Rajamouliâ€™s Baahubali, is being dubbed in Kannada and will likely be released on television during the Deepavali festival. The two films in the series, Baahubali parts one and two, were originally made in Telugu and Tamil.

The Kannada-dubbed versions are likely to be released on the television channel Color Kannada, at 4.30 pm on November 15. Colors Kannada acquired the dubbing rights for the films around a month ago. However, it is not yet certain whether they will be released on this tentative date and time.

Baahubali was initially dubbed in Malayalam and Hindi. However, it was not dubbed in Kannada due to the ongoing scuffle between Sandalwood filmmakers and the dubbing industry in the state. The indigenous Kannada filmmakers view dubbed films as an impediment to the success of films made in Kannada.

The first film in the series, Baahubali: The Beginning, was released in 2015. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, with actors Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyraj and Nassar playing supporting roles. Baahubali: The Beginning had received international recognition in various film festivals, other than being a popular favourite. Among other notable accolades, the movie was screened along with live music and a full symphony orchestra at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

The sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, is also one of the most successful films in the history of Indian cinema. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in April 2019, and created a record in terms of impressions when it premiered on television. According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), Baahubali: The Conclusion managed to get 26,054 impressions on October 8, 2017, compared to Salman Khanâ€™s Tubelight, which was a far second, with 5,195 impressions.

The two movies, which were made on a budget of around Rs 400 crore, went on to make over Rs 1700 crore worldwide. This made it one of the most successful movie franchises, not only in Telugu cinema but in the whole country.