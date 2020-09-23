'Baahubali' composer MM Keeravaani spreads awareness on Multiple Sclerosis

Veteran music composer and singer MM Keeravaani, the man behind the music of the Baahubali films, has been actively creating awareness through his social media handles on health related issues. The composer recently put out a video related to Multiple Sclerosis, elaborating on what the disease is and what people can do to help those who have developed it.

In the video, Keeravaani says, “Multiple Sclerosis can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any age. It will cause difficulty in communication between brain and body.”

The musician also added information about the contribution of the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India and the service that they are doing towards spreading awareness about it in the society.

He has further urged everyone to bring hope to patients and caregivers, with words of courage.

The music director and his family recently recovered from COVID-19. MM Keeravaani is the brother of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. After recovering from COVID-19, Keeravaani also came forward to donate plasma. Recently, the composer donated plasma for the second time along with his son Kaala Bhairava, who is also a music composer. This was after they found that their blood still has active antibodies.

Tweeting about the plasma donation, Keeravani said, “As they found antibodies still active in our blood, myself and my son donated plasma for a second time at KIMS. No need to worry about donating more than once. Feeling good again."

On the work front, the music director has updated that he is working on two movies right now. One movie is with Krish Production house and the other under K Raghavendra Rao’s production house.

Meanwhile, he has also hinted that work on the most awaited project, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is going to resume soon. Actor Ram Charan and junior NTR are playing the lead roles in RRR, while Alia Bhat has been confirmed as one of the female leads.

