â€˜Baahubali 2â€™, â€˜Saahoâ€™ to release in US and Japan for Prabhasâ€™s birthday

â€˜Baahubali 2â€™ and â€˜Saahoâ€™ will be the first Indian films to be released in theatres in the US and Japan since they closed six months ago.

After the release of the Baahubali series, Prabhas garnered a huge fan base, both in India and globally. The star will be celebrating his 41st birthday on October 23. In celebration, his films Baahubali 2 and Saaho, directed by SS Rajamouli and Sujeeth respectively, will be re-released in theatres in USA and Japan. With theatres open in both the countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, these will be the first Indian films to hit the screens since theatres there closed.



A shorter version of the Baahubali series, with subtitles, was released in Japan to a good response. Baahubali: The Beginning had its share of fans, but Baahubali 2: The Conclusion proved to be a bigger hit.

Watch Baahubali trailer here:



Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, was bankrolled by V. Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations, on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The filmâ€™s star cast also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Lal, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunkey Pandey in supporting roles. While Prabhas plays the male lead in this action entertainer, sharing the screen space with him as the heroine is Shraddha Kapoor. The technical crew of this film includes Shankar â€“ Ehsaan â€“ Loy for music composition, with R Madhi cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad editing.

Watch Sahoo trailer here:

Meanwhile, Prabhas has resumed shooting for the Tollywood film Radhe Shyam in Italy. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up their schedule in Georgia in March, and returned to India safely. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin soon in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde, who plays the leading lady, recently joined the team in Italy and shared an update on her Instagram page. The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations.



Recently Prabhas unveiled Pooja Hegdeâ€™s first look from the film. In the poster, she was seen sporting a retro look in a green dress with a long jacket. She will reportedly be playing a character named 'Prerna'. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens in summer 2021.



Reportedly, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next 3-4 months as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments.



Meanwhile, Prabhas has also got the upcoming Tollywood magnum opus titled Adipurush in his kitty. The film will be directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The makers confirmed that the film will be an adaptation of a popular Indian epic. Adipurush will be Prabhas's third film with producer Bhushan Kumar, after Saaho and Radhe Shyam, and his first film with director Om Raut, who recently directed the Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji.



Prabhas also has an upcoming film with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin in the works. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making this her Tollywood debut. Recently, the makers roped in the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for an important role in the film. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video released on the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films.

