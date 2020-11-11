Azim Premji is Indiaâ€™s most generous, donated Rs 7,904 crore to charity in FY20

Meanwhile, Asiaâ€™s richest man Mukesh Ambani ranked third with a donation of Rs 458 crore towards philanthropy, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020.

Money

Wipro founder Azim Premji is Indiaâ€™s â€˜most generousâ€™ person having donated Rs 7,904 crore to philanthropy in 2020, which amount to Rs 22 crore a day, according to the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2020. Premji was followed by HCLâ€™S Shiv Nadar who donated 795 crore. Meanwhile, India and Asiaâ€™s richest man Mukesh Ambani was third with a donation of Rs 458 crore towards philanthropy.

The 2020 list, according to EdelGive and Hurun, saw the number of individuals who donated more than Rs 10 crore towards charity more than doubled to 78 from 37 over the last two years, an increase of 100%.

The top 10 also included Aditya Birla Groupâ€™s Kumar Mangalam Birla (Rs 276 crore), Vedantaâ€™s Anil Agarwal (Rs 215 crore), Primala Groupâ€™s Ajay Piramal (Rs 196 crore), Nandan Nilekani, Hinduja Brothers, Gautam Adani and Rahul Bajaj and family.

This yearâ€™s list features individuals who have donated Rs 5 crore or more during the period under review. Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

Three co-founder of Infosys also made it to the list: Nandan Nilekani (Rs 159 crore), S Gopalakrishnan (Rs 50 crore) and SD Shibulal (Rs 32 crore).

With a donation of Rs 47 crore, Rohini Nilekani,61, was the most generous woman philanthropist in the list.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal debuted on the list this year and is also the youngest on the list, having donated Rs 5.3 crore.

In terms of causes that philanthropists donated for, education the most favoured cause with 90 philanthropists cumulatively donating Rs 9,324 crore. This was followed by healthcare, which saw a 111% increase in total donation. This was followed by disaster relief.

In terms of the top five philanthropists in the country, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar and Kumar Mangalam Birla primarily donated towards education, while Mukesh Ambani primarily donated towards disaster relief. Vendantaâ€™s Anil Agarwal, who is 5th on the list donated primarily towards healthcare.