Ayali review: A moving, claustrophobic tale on womanhood & generational trauma

Set in a small fictional village in Pudukkottai district, the series, now streaming on Zee 5, challenges the practice of marrying off underage girls as soon as they hit puberty.

Flix Review

Ayali goes where Kollywood has rarely gone: the years that follow a young girl’s first period. Set in a small fictional village in Pudukkottai district, the series, now streaming on Zee 5, challenges the practice of marrying off underage girls as soon as they hit puberty. It is a moving, claustrophobic tale told through the eyes of Tamil (Abi Natchatra), who has dreams of becoming a doctor. But in her village, no girl has even made it to Class 10. An open dialogue about periods and its grave costs is a rare sight on screen. Ayali starts off by setting up a village myth, surrounding the curse of a goddess. Fearing this curse, girls are married off as soon as they get their first period. The village is proud of their practice, one which they enforce by often resorting to the violence of shaming, ostracisation, and death threats.

It’s a difficult show to process at times. Not because it fails in its aspirations, but precisely because it is able to throw sharp focus on the reality it is criticising. In this country, nearly all of us who menstruate have heard at least some of the lines thrown at the girls in Ayali as soon as they get their periods. The expectation to “act like a woman” at the flick of a switch; the confusion and hurt of the children who are told to grow up overnight; the proprietorial shaming of teenagers still struggling to grasp “womanhood” in its most regressive idealisation — the list is long. Underage marriages of girls, despite being illegal, remain prevalent across the country. Ayali grimly reckons with it all.

There is a scene when Tamil’s friend Mythili (Lovelyn Chandrasekar) growls, “Wait until you come of age, you’ll know who your father really is.” The force of the dialogue, and the ferocity with which Lovelyn delivers it, renders you breathless. Those few words speak volumes on how patriarchal figures can break down a young girl. How at the dictate of biology, girls and women are simultaneously sexualised and stripped of power.

Tamil takes back that power, with her determination, back talk, and humour in the most unlikely scenarios. She hides the fact that she’s got her periods from everyone but her mother, so that she can continue going to school. It is a relief to have a protagonist with her agency intact in a series that talks so much about trauma. Abi Natchatra, who was last seen in a small but significant role in Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Article 15-remake, Nenjuku Needhi, absolutely shines when given centre-stage in Ayali. Tamil is smart, dreamy, playful, earnest, and deeply self aware.

We often talk about cycle-breakers in generational trauma. Here, women, oppressed by gender and tradition, pass the burden on to their daughters, imagining it to be love. In another scene, Mythili demands to know why her mother has become so hateful towards her, working her to death every day. “Why don’t you just kill me off in one go, instead?” she cries. Her mother, broken by these words, explains that this is the only protection she has to offer: teaching her daughter to be a ‘good enough wife’, so that Mythili will not be tormented after marriage like she was.

It’s as frustrating as it is moving — the feeble limits of love and sanctuary in a patriarchal world. Mythili is unable to break free of that cycle. But when Tamil and her mother (Anumol K Manoharan) have an argument about the kind of puberty function and future her parents have dreamt of for her, the young girl stands her ground, insisting on her own medical ambitions. It’s a deceptively simple line, “I have my dreams too”, which becomes a powerful resistance.

There are many scenes that truly merit celebration in this series. One particularly searing take on the popular ‘thaali sentiment’ in Kollywood makes you cheer. Often in Tamil cinema and TV serials, the thaali (mangalsutra) is used as a byword for the ultimate gift a man can give a woman, no matter what coercive or ludicrous means are used to tie it around her neck. Watch what happens in such a scenario in Ayali, it is a breath of fresh air.

Read: Thaali sentiment to justifications for rape: The bizarre world of Tamil serials

The series, however, could have done better with a more tightly written script, and perhaps could have told the same story with an episode less or two. At times, the villainy feels contrived in the role written for actor Singampuli, the village head Thirupathi, whose authority rests in maintaining the status quo of marrying off young girls and preventing them from getting an education. It is apparent that director Muthukumar intended for Thirupathi to be absurdly worthy of mockery, but the writing doesn’t quite accomplish that. His portions feel more like a tedious caricature of patriarchal men. Yes, such men deserve our utmost derision. But if they are so far removed on screen from how similarly tyrannical figures really operate, I wonder if some viewers would be able to see those characters’ reflection in men from their own lives and in themselves.

Actor Linga as Thirupathi’s son and enforcer, Sakthivel, on the other hand delivers a pitch perfect portrayal of well-to-do entitled men used to getting their own way. Linga sets your teeth on edge and makes your skin crawl with how he brings Sakthivel to life, in an all too recognisable representation of real-life men like him.

Ayali, despite a few flaws, is receiving the praise it well deserves. It gives hope that the Tamil web series genre will choose nuanced storytelling over trying to stretch out cinematic mass moments for its actors, such as the recently released SJ Suryah-starrer Vadhandhi on Amazon Prime. Particularly when dealing with the trauma caused by gender, sexuality, caste, or class.