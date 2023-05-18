AWS to invest $12.7 bn in building cloud infrastructure in India by 2030

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, on Thursday announced plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crore ($12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country.

This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crore ($23.3 billion) to India's total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.



The planned investment in data centre infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent jobs in Indian businesses each year, said the company.



"PM Narendra Modi's Digital India vision is driving expansion of cloud & data centres in India," said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and IT.



"I welcome the Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment of $12.7 billion to expand their data centres in India. It will certainly catalyse India's digital economy. MeitY is also working on a Cloud and Data Center Policy to catalyze innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud," the minister added.



AWS has two data center infrastructure regions in India -- the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022.



AWS has invested more than Rs 30,900 crore ($3.7 billion) in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022.



The company estimates that its overall contribution to the GDP of India between 2016 and 2022 was more than Rs 38,200 crore ($4.6 billion), and the investment supported approximately 39,500 jobs annually in Indian businesses.



Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS, said that he is inspired to see how the infrastructure presence since 2016 has driven such tremendous progress.



"Today we're announcing an additional planned investment of $12.7 billion for cloud infrastructure in India. That will bring our total investment to $16.4 billion by 2030 -- boosting the country's GDP, supporting tens of thousands of jobs, and continuing to help customers innovate," Selipsky tweeted.



Puneet Chandok, president of commercial business, AWS India and South Asia (Amazon Web Services India Pvt Ltd.), said that they have trained more than four million people in India with cloud skills since 2017, and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects to meet the global 100 per cent renewable energy goal by 2025.



"Our planned investment will help create more beneficial ripple effects, supporting India on its path to becoming a global digital powerhouse," he added.